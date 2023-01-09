Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has confirmed that he has moved to Florida. The Republican officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to now-U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards of the 11th District. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that Cawthorn mentioned his Florida move while writing a social media post last Friday backing Florida Rep. Byron Donalds for House speaker. The Asheville Citizen-Times reported in November that Cawthorn had purchased a home in Cape Coral, Florida, in August. Donalds’ district includes Cape Coral. Cawthorn was elected to Congress in 2020 at age 25.