German, Lithuanian lawmakers show support in Taiwan visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Lithuanian lawmakers on a visit to Taiwan have taken aim at China, saying the world’s second largest economy tried to use all sorts of measures to change Lithuania’s decision to break diplomatic norms in warming up relations with the self-ruled island. Taiwan is hosting German and Lithuanian lawmakers this week. China, which objects to diplomatic contacts between the island it claims as its own and other nations, held large-scale military exercises aimed at Taiwan over the weekend. Lithuania angered China after it allowed Taiwan to name its representative office “Taiwan” instead of “Chinese Taipei.” China expelled Lithuania’s ambassador and downgraded diplomatic ties with the Baltic country. The German delegates were more subdued and did not directly criticize China.

