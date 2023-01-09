Ill. Senate OKs gun ban, House Democrats agree with changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate has approved a ban on semiautomatic weapons. The measure was approved 34-20 Monday just hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to his second term and delivered his disgust for deadly shooting so frequent that each “needs a title so you know which one we’re referring to.”The Senate’s plan differs slightly from the version the House OK’d last week, but after objections from House Democrats, Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch joined Pritzker and Senate President Don Harmon in a statement confirming House concurrence Tuesday, which would send the matter to Pritzker.Republicans predicted the law will be summarily overturned in court as unconstitutional.

