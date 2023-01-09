Nygren to be sworn in as next Navajo Nation president

FORT DEFIANCE, Ariz. (AP) — Buu Nygren will be sworn in Tuesday as the next president of the vast Navajo Nation. It’s a job that will test his ability to make good on promises to deliver water, electricity and broadband to tens of thousands who don’t have it. Nygren beat out incumbent President Jonathan Nez in the tribe’s general election by about 3,500 votes. Nygren will be the youngest to hold the tribal presidency at 36 and has never held political office. His vice president will be the first woman to hold that position. The tribe has the largest land base of any Native American tribe and is second in population.

