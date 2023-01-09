Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico have arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer. Prosecutor Anthony Oyola told reporters that Ortiz was detained Monday on a $15,000 bond. A publicist for Ortiz did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The singer is not yet required to enter a plea. Oyola said the charges stem from a Jan. 7 incident but declined to provide further details given that it’s a domestic violence case. Jowell & Randy are considered reggaeton pioneers that began their careers 20 years ago.

