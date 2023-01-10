Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:08 AM

8 Croats in court in Zambia on child trafficking charge

By NOEL SICHALWE
Associated Press

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Eight Croatian nationals have pleaded not guilty to charges of child trafficking before a magistrates court in Ndola, Zambia. In the charges brought before the court, they are accused of attempting to traffic named children “within the territorial boundary of Zambia for the purpose of exploitation.” The case is expected to continue before the Ndola court, with another hearing on Jan 12.

Associated Press

