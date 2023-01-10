Capitol riot far-right internet personality gets 60 days
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A far-right internet personality who streamed live video while he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to two months of imprisonment for joining the mob’s attack on the building. Anthime Gionet, known as “Baked Alaska” to his social media followers, declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden sentenced him on Tuesday to 60 days behind bars followed by two years of probation. Gionet had faced a maximum of six months of imprisonment. He pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building.