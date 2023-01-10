Colombia VP says she was targeted with roadside bomb

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s Vice President says her security team found more than seven kilos of explosives buried next to a rural road that leads to her home. Francia Marquez calls it an assassination attempt. She shared a police report Tuesday that says anti-explosives officers deactivated the roadside bomb on Monday in the southwestern province of Cauca. The vice president has faced death threats before. She wrote that this was “a new attempt” to assassinate her. Marquez is Colombia’s first Black vice president. She also leads the Ministry of Equality, a new agency that seeks to ensure women and minorities have equal access to government programs.

