Colorado Gov. Polis targets affordability in inauguration

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis delivered his inauguration speech on the windswept steps of the state capitol on Tuesday. Polis promised to work toward affordability, to completely transition the state to renewable energy by 2040, and tackle high crime rates. Polis, a Democrat and the first openly gay man elected governor in the U.S., begins his second term after handily beating his Republican challenger in a Colorado blue wave in November that increased gave Democrats majorities in both state chambers. Polis notably omitted specific mention of gun control — a topic that has become a priority for Democrats after a gunman killed five people in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

