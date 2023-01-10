House Republicans launch investigations into FBI, China
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have moved to swiftly establish the marquee investigations of their new majority, voting to create panels focused on China and what they assert is rampant abuse of power in the federal government. Lawmakers passed legislation Tuesday to establish two select committees to investigate federal law enforcement agencies and “strategic competition” between the U.S. and China. The creation of the committees is among the first of many investigative steps Republicans plan to take as they settle into their slim majority and attempt to fulfill their promise of being a check against President Joe Biden and his agenda on Capitol Hill.