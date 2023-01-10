Nepal’s new PM secures vote of confidence in parliament

KATHMADU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s newly appointed prime minister has secured a decisive vote of confidence in parliament with support from both his seven-party coalition and the opposition. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal received the support of 268 of the 270 members who were present in the House of Representatives, the lower house of parliament. The vote of confidence will allow him to continue in office. He was able to convince opposition parties to support him through marathon negotiations ahead of the vote. Dahal is now expected to expand his Cabinet to include members of the coalition parties. It is Dahal’s third time in power since his Maoist group abandoned a decade-long armed revolt and joined mainstream politics in 2006.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.