New NC congressman says Cawthorn didn’t forward casework

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — New U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina says the office of predecessor Madison Cawthorn left his staff unaware of pending constituent requests and casework. Edwards now represents the 11th Congressional District. He asked anyone with outstanding casework to contact his office because it lacks such information. Edwards says Cawthorn’s office didn’t transfer casework despite repeated attempts to gather it. Cawthorn didn’t respond to a text seeking comment Tuesday. Cawthorn wrote last week that he had moved to Florida, but it’s unclear if that will become his permanent residence. Cawthorn was elected in 2020 at age 25 but lost to Edwards in the Republican primary last May in the wake of numerous political and personal errors.

