Suit: School ban on Black Lives Matter shirts discriminatory

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school district is being sued by students who say they were barred from wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts to school events while white peers got to wear shirts with Confederate flags. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court against school administrators in Effingham County says unfair application of the district’s dress code is one example of broader pattern of discrimination that violates the civil rights of Black students. The complaint was filed on behalf of three unnamed high school students by the mother of one of the teenagers. Effingham County School Superintendent Yancy Ford told news outlets that the district had not yet been served with the lawsuit and that any response would be filed in court.

