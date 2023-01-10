Sweden sees bigger Russian threat to telecoms, power network

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s SAPO domestic security agency has warned that it expects Russia to increase activities threatening Swedish security in fields including telecoms and the power network. SAPO head Charlotte von Essen said Tuesday that Russia’s actions were “unpredictable,” but stressed that “we can expect that Russian security-threatening activities against Sweden will increase.” The sectors “where there is reason to be particularly vigilant to counter espionage and sabotage” are telecommunications, electricity supply and the transport of “critical material,” von Essen said. She spoke at the end of an annual event in central Sweden also attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

