Appeals court hears arguments on Voting Rights Act scope

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court is considering whether private citizens can sue to enforce a key part of the Voting Rights Act. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in a lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ state House maps that focuses on the scope of the 1965 law. A federal judge last year dismissed the redistricting lawsuit and said that private citizens couldn’t sue to enforce a key part of the Voting Rights Act. Attorneys for the ACLU and Justice Department argued that the judge was wrong to dismiss on those grounds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.