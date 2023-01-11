Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley’s grandson born in woods

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A second arrest has been made in the case of the daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley who gave birth in the woods in New Hampshire in subfreezing temperatures. Police in the city of Manchester said Wednesday that George Theberge was arrested and charged with tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child. In a police affidavit, 26-year-old daughter Alexandra Eckersley referred to Theberge as her boyfriend. The mother has pleaded not guilty to assault, reckless conduct and other charges. Dennis Eckersley pitched 24 seasons as both a 20-win starter and a 50-save reliever.

