Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:39 PM

Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley’s grandson born in woods

KTVZ

By KATHY McCORMACK
Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A second arrest has been made in the case of the daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley who gave birth in the woods in New Hampshire in subfreezing temperatures. Police in the city of Manchester said Wednesday that George Theberge was arrested and charged with tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child. In a police affidavit, 26-year-old daughter Alexandra Eckersley referred to Theberge as her boyfriend. The mother has pleaded not guilty to assault, reckless conduct and other charges. Dennis Eckersley pitched 24 seasons as both a 20-win starter and a 50-save reliever.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content