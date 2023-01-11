Deputies: Missing girl found dead in pond behind home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a six-year-old girl has been found dead in a retention pond after going missing from a South Florida home. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a missing autistic girl in the West Palm Beach neighborhood Tuesday evening. The search included helicopters, K9 officers and deputies knocking on neighbors’ doors. Officials say the girl’s lifeless body was eventually found in a body of water behind the residence. The child was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Deputies didn’t immediately say how the girl ended up in the pond. The investigation is ongoing, but officials didn’t immediately suspect foul play.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.