Firefighters battling fire at Illinois chemical plant

La SALLE, Ill. (AP) — Residents near a northern Illinois chemical plant were told to shelter in place as firefighters responded to a fire that sent smoke plumes towering over the plant and prompted the plant’s evacuation. After the fire began Wednesday morning at Carus Chemical in La Salle, local officials sent an emergency alert advising people who live in the city’s third and fourth wards to shelter in place. La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said the public should avoid the area and allow firefighters to work on dousing the fire. La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski tells the News-Tribune that Carus Chemical workers were evacuated from the plant and all them have been accounted for. He says there are no known injuries from the fire.

