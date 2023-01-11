Judge denies sanctions bid over leak in shooting case

DENVER (AP) — A judge has denied an attempt to punish sheriff’s officials after the media obtained documents showing detailed allegations about the suspect in the Colorado gay nightclub shooting previously plotting to be “the next mass killer” in an old case that was sealed at the time. Judge Robin Chittum ruled Wednesday that the defense hadn’t presented facts showing that the sheriff’s office was the source of the information about the 2021 case involving Anderson Aldrich. In 2021, Aldrich was accused of threatening to kill their grandparents after becoming upset about their plans to move and get in the way of plans to stockpile guns, ammunition, body armor and a homemade bomb.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.