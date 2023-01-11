LA Council again struggles with fallout from racism scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council is struggling with a still-unfolding racism scandal that left behind a dilemma about how to deal with a disgraced member who has resisted calls from President Joe Biden to step down. The council approved by a 12-2 vote a motion to explore possible additional, punitive steps against censured Councilman Kevin de León. Those could include restricting his use of office funds and limiting publicly funded mailers he sends to constituents. De León is the only council member involved in the scandal still in office, which was triggered in October by a leaked recording of crude, racist comments from a year-old meeting.

