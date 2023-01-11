Los Angeles chief ‘deeply concerned’ by 2 police shootings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles police chief says he is concerned about two recent fatal police shootings, including one where officers failed to call for a specially-trained mental health team during an interaction with a man in crisis. Chief Michel Moore says Wednesday that he is deeply concerned by the deaths of those men, as well as a third, over two days — two fatally shot by officers and one who went into cardiac arrest hours after police used a stun gun on him during a struggle. The LAPD on Wednesday released body-worn video footage of the three instances, well ahead of the typical 45-day deadline.

