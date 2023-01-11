Skip to Content
Mexico City says extortion gang tried to kill reporter

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City police say an extortion and drug-dealing gang was behind the Dec. 15 shooting attack on one of Mexico’s best-known journalists. Police Chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said Wednesday that 11 people were detained in connection with the attack on a vehicle driven by journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva. The little-known gang dealt in murder, extorting money from businessmen and street-level drug dealing. Officials did not explain why such a small-time gang tried to kill one of Mexico’s most prominent journalists.  Gómez Leyva escaped shaken but unharmed. He was saved by the fact his SUV had bullet-proofing.

