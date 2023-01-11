Missouri boarding school under investigation will shut down

A Christian boarding school in Missouri that’s been under intense scrutiny over abuse allegations will close later this month. It’s citing financial hardship. Agape Boarding School in Stockton has been the subject of state and location investigations and several lawsuits filed on behalf of former students. A statement from the school for boys says it will stop providing service effective Jan. 20. Attendance at Agape has plummeted to just 12 students since the abuse allegations surfaced. A former student who has alleged abuse says the closure means that “the healing process can start.”

