Pam Smart case getaway driver denied parole supervision end

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man swept up in a murder case more than 30 years ago will remain under parole supervision. Vance Lattime Jr. was 17 in 1990 when he supplied the car and his father’s gun, which was used to kill Gregory Smart in Derry, New Hampshire. Lattime pleaded guilty to being an accomplice to second-degree murder and served 15 years. He’s been on parole since 2005 and his lawyer says he’s completely rehabilitated. According to a ruling released Wednesday, a judge disagreed and said he must remain under supervision. Pamela Smart was convicted of recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband, Gregory Smart. Lattime was the getaway driver.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.