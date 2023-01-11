Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, if others do, too

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda says that the European Union nation has decided to send a company of Leopard tanks to help neighboring Ukraine in the war with invading Russia. But Duda said Wednesday that the move would be possible only as an element of a larger international coalition. Poland’s leaders have been indicating that they were in talks with other countries over a potential international coalition that would send the German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine. They didn’t name the countries. Duda said in Lviv that Poland’s decision has been made. Britain has been considering whether to send Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

