Police: Canada girls assaulted people same night as killing

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police are asking victims to come forward after a group of eight to 10 teenage girls randomly assaulted several people at subway stations in Toronto the same night police say eight teenage girls stabbed and killed a homeless man outside a station. Toronto police are seeking the public’s help to identify victims who were assaulted at five downtown subway stations between 10 p.m. and 12. a.m. on Dec. 17, hours before 59-year-old Ken Lee was killed near Union Station. Toronto police would not say whether the suspects in the killing are the same teen girls suspected in the assaults.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.