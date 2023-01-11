Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Police and hospital officials say a certified nurse practitioner who died of a drug overdose sexually assaulted at least nine female patients who were sedated or unconscious. Police say the assaults at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center were discovered during an investigation into the death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio, of Centerville, in October 2022. An autopsy found Caraccio died of an accidental overdose at the hospital. After his death, investigators found videos and photographs on Caraccio’s cellphone showing him sexually assaulting the patients in 2021 and 2022. The patients were sedated or unconscious when they were assaulted. Police say they believe Caraccio acted alone.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.