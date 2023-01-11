Republicans push anti-abortion measures with new majority
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are trying for early action on abortion now that they are in the majority. Republicans are voting on two abortion bills Wednesday, making clear they want to go further after the Supreme Court overruled the federal right to an abortion last year. However, neither of their measures is likely to win approval in the Democratic-controlled Senate. One of the bills is a resolution to condemn attacks on anti-abortion facilities, while the other would impose penalties if a doctor refused care after an incomplete abortion attempt.