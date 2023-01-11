SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Sandler

NEW YORK (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild has announced nominations to its 29th annual awards, heaping honors on “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” while throwing some curve balls into the Oscar race. Nominees for the guild’s top award, best ensemble, are: “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans” and “Women Talking.” The SAG Awards are considered one of the most reliable Oscar bellwethers. The awards will take place Feb. 26, and be livestream on Netflix’s YouTube page.

