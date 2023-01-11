Spain: Jail for 2 women repatriated from Syria

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has ordered jail without bail for two women repatriated from Syria for their suspected involvement with the Islamic State group. The National Court said in a statement on Wednesday that the women represent a flight risk. The women are under investigation for the crime of belonging to a terrorist organization. They both went with their husbands to Iraq in 2014 to join IS. The women and 13 children were flown to Spain from Syria on Tuesday. They spent years in a refugee camp that holds many wives and children of IS fighters.

