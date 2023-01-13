Afghan rulers urged to reverse ban on women aid workers

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The vast majority of U.N. Security Council members are urging Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to immediately reverse all “oppressive” restrictions on girls and women. The council then held a closed meeting Friday to discuss the Taliban’s latest ban on woman working for humanitarian organizations which is exacerbating the already critical humanitarian crisis in the country. The joint statement from 11 of the 15 council members said female aid workers are crucial to addressing Afghanistan’s “dire humanitarian situation” because they provide “critical life-saving support to women and girls” that men can’t reach. They demanded “unhindered access … regardless of gender.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.