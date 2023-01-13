California sheriff’s deputy seriously wounded in shooting

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and listed in serious condition Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. Authorities say the suspect is in custody. Few details were immediately available, including information about the wounds suffered by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the suspect’s identity and what prompted the shooting. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was taken to a hospital. It was not clear if the suspect was also injured. The shooting occurred in the city of Lake Elsinore, about 55 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Friday’s shooting comes as the sheriff’s department is reeling from the death of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot Dec. 29.

