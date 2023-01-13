Friends, relatives mourn family slain in Utah murder-suicide

LA VERKIN, Utah (AP) — Seven members of a Utah family who were killed last week in what police believe was a murder-suicide were remembered by friends, neighbors, family and classmates. Community members gathered Friday in southern Utah to mourn the loss of Tausha Haight, her 78-year-old mother Gail Earl and Haight’s five children. The family remembered their slain relatives as caring people and said the kids loved school and each other. They also said that the two sides of the family, which both belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, had come together to mourn. Police believe Michael Haight killed his wife, her mother and his five children before taking his own life weeks after being served divorce papers.

