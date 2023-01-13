Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.; former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

