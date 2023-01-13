Homophobic chant in English soccer deemed punishable offense

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has welcomed a decision from the English Football Association to make a homophobic chant aimed at its supporters a punishable offense. The FA announced that chants of “Rent Boy” are now considered a breach of its rules. It has written to all Premier League clubs and clubs throughout English soccer to enforce the point and attempt to stamp out discriminatory behavior. Chelsea called it a “step in the right direction” on Friday.

