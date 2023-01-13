Human skeleton found in building on UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A human skeleton has been discovered in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus. The university’s police department says it’s unclear how many years the remains were in the shuttered building on the Clark Kerr Campus, which is a residential hall complex and event space that’s about a mile from the main campus. There are no outstanding cases of missing persons from the Berkeley campus community. The building “has not been occupied for many years.” The Alameda County coroner will determine the cause of death.

