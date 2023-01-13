Judge lets writer’s rape claim proceed against Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says a former columnist can proceed with civil lawsuits alleging she was raped by Donald Trump in a department store a quarter century ago. Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled Friday to allow lawsuits alleging rape and defamation by writer E. Jean Carroll proceed to trial. Lawyers for the former president had asked the judge to toss out the lawsuit after Trump said the encounter at an upscale Manhattan department store never happened. Trump says Carroll made the claim publicly for the first time in a 2019 book to generate sales. Kaplan upheld a New York state law letting rape victims temporarily sue abusers for attacks decades ago.

