Mistaken-identity gang killing case ends with 13 in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — The final five defendants have been sentenced in the fatal gang stabbing of a 15-year-old whose attackers mistook him for an underworld rival. Friday’s sentencing marked an end to a slate of prosecutions in the June 2018 death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, who was known as “Junior.” The killing unleashed outrage in New York and beyond. Eight other defendants also pleaded guilty or were convicted at trial and have been sentenced to prison. Guzman-Feliz was a member of the New York Police Department Explorers program, and he aspired to become a police officer.

