Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms
By JANIE HAR and SOPHIE AUSTIN
Associated Press/Report for America
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials are pleading with Californians to stay alert through several more rounds of stormy weather over the weekend and into next week. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell visited California on Friday to tour damage. In Montecito, Newsom toured damage and thanked members of the California National Guard for clearing debris. Flood warnings are in effect for the Salinas River in Monterey County where thousands of acres of farmland could be inundated. California has been drenched by atmospheric river storms since late December, putting a dent in the state’s long drought but also causing flooding, power outages and at least 19 deaths.