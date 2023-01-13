NFL regular-season ratings down 3% over last season

NFL regular-season ratings saw a 3% decrease from last season, which was not unexpected with “Thursday Night Football” moving from Fox and NFL Network to exclusively airing on Amazon Prime Video. The 272 regular-season games averaged 16.7 million viewers across television and digital platforms, The league also said that 185 million fans watched games at some point during the 18 weeks. Despite the dip, it is the third-highest average since 2016. Last season averaged 17.1 million.

