Nursing home owner faces new lawsuit in Ida storm evacuation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana nursing home owner is facing a new lawsuit over evacuating residents to a squalid warehouse to ride out Hurricane Ida in 2021. Federal authorities accuse Bob Dean Junior of misspending millions of dollars in violation of federal regulations. The latest complaint was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge. Dean was already facing criminal and civil complaints. He lost state licenses and federal funding after crowding residents of seven nursing homes into a poorly prepared facility in Independence, Louisiana, about 70 miles northwest of New Orleans.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.