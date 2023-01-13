Prosecutors seek life term for man who abused college women

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a life prison term for an ex-convict who extorted and forced into labor or prostitution some women he met at his daughter’s on-campus housing at Sarah Lawrence College. Manhattan federal prosecutors wrote in a court document Friday that Lawrence Ray has shown he is a danger to others, is incapable of contrition and must be incapacitated. Ray was convicted in April of using threats and violence to enrich himself with millions of dollars while ruining the lives of his daughter’s friends. His sentencing is set for next Friday. His lawyers have argued for leniency, saying he should face 15 years behind bars.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.