Czechs selecting new president to succeed Milos Zeman

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czechs are voting in a two-day election for a new president to succeed Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial post. Populist billionaire Andrej Babis is leading a field of eight candidates. Babis was acquitted this week in a fraud trial. This boosted the former prime minister’s chances of winning in the first round of voting on Friday and Saturday. If no candidate achieves a majority, the top two finishers will face each other in a runoff in two weeks’ time. Babis’ two main challengers are retired army Gen. Petr Pavel and former university rector Danuse Nerudova.

