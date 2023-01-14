Police: Militants kill 3 officers in restive NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say militants have shot and killed three officers on the outskirts of the Pakistani city of Peshawar. It is the latest violent incident in the restive northwest region bordering Afghanistan. The three officers died as they chased militants who had earlier attacked a police station with hand grenades, sniper guns and automatic weapons in Sarband, near Peshawar. That’s according to a senior superintendent. The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group, or TTP, on Saturday claimed responsibility for the police station attack a day earlier and for killing the officers. It has stepped up attacks on security forces after ending a cease-fire with the government in November.

