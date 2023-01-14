Rocket debris found again in Moldova, from war next door

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovan authorities said on Saturday that the remains of a rocket “originating from Russia’s air attacks on Ukraine” was found by border officials in a northern village near to the country’s border with war-torn Ukraine. Moldova’s Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the rocket debris was discovered in the village of Larga in Briceni county Saturday afternoon and that an anti-bomb team was deployed to the area, which was cordoned off. The ministry did not specify when the rocket was fired or who fired it. Photographs of the debris posted on the ministry’s Facebook page show what appears to be a jumble of electrical wires and some of the rocket’s casing in the middle of a field.

