Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican leaders across Tennessee have largely maintained that the state’s abortion ban allows doctors to perform the procedure, should they need to save the life of the mother, even though the statute doesn’t explicitly say so. Since some Republican lawmakers vouched for exceptions, House Speaker Cameron Sexton has pushed back against his GOP colleagues’ arguments over changing the law. Sexton’s comments are a stark contrast to the stances held by Senate Speaker Randy McNally and Gov. Bill Lee, both Republicans. While all three largely oppose abortion, Sexton is the lone Republican leader to concede that Tennessee’s abortion ban could be clarified and improved.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

