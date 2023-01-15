‘They are on the run’: Somalia leads fight against al-Shabab

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia has launched what is being called the most significant military offensive against the al-Shabab extremist group in more than a decade. And this time, Somali fighters are in the lead. Citizens are being urged to stand up to the al-Qaida-linked extremists who have long embedded in society, exploiting clan divisions and extorting millions of dollars in assets in their quest to impose an Islamic caliphate. The Associated Press spoke with several witnesses to what Somalia’s government has called a “total war” against al-Shabab’s thousands of fighters. Those fighters have held back the country’s recovery from decades of conflict.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.