10 librarians nationwide receive I Love My Librarian awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Some are fighting local efforts to censor books, while others are focused on cultural programs, education about Ukraine or helping patrons members buy groceries. These are this year’s winners of the I Love My Librarian Award. Based everywhere from New York City to Carencro, Louisiana, the winners share a common desire to work with their communities. Each of the 10 honorees will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a $750 travel stipend to attend the library association’s LibLearnX event later this month in New Orleans. The awards are based on nominations from library users around the country.

