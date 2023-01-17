After 2 virtual years, Sundance returns to the mountains

After two years of virtual editions, the Sundance Film Festival is returning to Park City, Utah, armed with a robust slate of diverse features and documentaries that will premiere over 10 days beginning on Thursday. There are documentaries about the war in Ukraine with “20 Days in Mariupol,” transgender stories, indigenous people, women’s rights and sexuality, Alzheimer’s, ableism and an unpunished war crime. Others promise unexpected turns from stars, like Jonathan Majors, Daisy Ridley, Anne Hathaway and Phoebe Dyvenor. And, as always, there are intimate portraits of famous faces, like Michael J. Fox, Little Richard, Stephen Curry, Judy Blume, the Indigo Girls and Brooke Shields.

