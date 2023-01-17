Democratic governor seeks to expand abortion access in Maine

Maine Gov. Janet Mills and legislative leaders want to expand access to abortion — allowing late abortions with a doctor’s approval — and take steps to protect health care providers and update data collection policies. One of the proposals would effectively eliminate abortion restrictions if deemed necessary by a physician. Current state law bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks. Mills, a Democrat, cited the case of a Yarmouth veterinarian who was forced to travel to Colorado for an abortion because it was not allowed in Maine. Republicans were working on a statement in response to the announcement.

